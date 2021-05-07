Home

Ministry warns teachers against breach of Code of Conduct

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 8, 2021 3:09 pm
Permanent Secretary for Education, Dr Anjeela Jokhan

The Ministry of Education will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against teachers found in breach of their Code of Conduct.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Dr Anjeela Jokhan, reminded teachers that as civil servants they need to carry out their civic duty and refrain from speculation and negativity concerning the current situation and cases relating to COVID-19.

Dr Jokhan says teachers need to provide their support and ensure that the efforts of the Fijian Government are realized.

The Ministry is reminding teachers to use the next two weeks to prepare lesson notes and prepare themselves for the school reopening.

Parents and children are reminded to remain at home and limit unnecessary movements during these extraordinary times.

The Ministry is working in line with the directives of the Ministry of Health to ensure we are able to fight this ‘war’ against the pandemic.

