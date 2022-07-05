Ministry to roll out pediatric doses

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry will be administering COVID-19 vaccine to children from tomorrow.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says there is a consenting process that the parents will undertake online process.

He adds they will be deploying a consenting process for stations around Fiji for parents to fill out the consent forms.

“Many of them will be already, you know, if you do it online it’s much easier because it means when you come to the station you don’t have to go through too much paperwork but we have at each station we will be having people who will be able to guide parents through the consenting process”

Doctor Fong adds they will soon release the list of requirements.