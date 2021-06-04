Home

Ministry to relook at strategies following WHO talks

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 9, 2021 5:25 pm

The Ministry of Health is trying to relook at some of its strategies to be able to contain the further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says following the discussions with the World Health Organization the Ministry is reinventing some of the strategies.

Dr Fong says they intend to minimize the adverse effects of the pandemic and to contain the virus while the vaccination is completed.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they are also facing challenges as Fijians are not as compliant as in other communities.

“We are seeing that every time we think we have gotten close to the goal post something else happens. Some social gathering especially is the biggest one that tends to help move the goal post away and make us go fishing at our tails.”


Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong

Dr Fong adds because of this the health professionals are also losing their morale.

The Permanent Secretary says as health professionals they can only deal with what they have and in due course, they have to change their plans.

He adds the number of primary contacts has become big which has forced the ministry to relook at its containment and quarantine strategies.

