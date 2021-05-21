Home

Ministry to expedite the process: Dr Tudravu

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 2, 2021 1:40 pm

The Ministry of Health is looking at expediting the process of moving the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team field hospital to the Central Division earlier than Sunday.

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says they will have to move the whole setup which is time-consuming.

“Moving the facility is not a small thing. There are so many pieces to the whole FEMAT that needs to be moved. Not only the tents, the equipment, and the support utilities linked to the hospital will have to be moved. ”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Tudravu says the team will be scoping several sites in the next few days where the FEMAT will be set up.

It is believed that some of the parks and environment-friendly sites will be considered.

The Chief Medical Advisor says several requirements need to be met.

“Obviously few important things, the site needs to be environment friendly and should not be a flood-prone area. The area where we can connect to the utilities like power and water. It should be safe for the environment and accessible for the people.”

The FEMAT field hospital was earlier set up in Lautoka for emergency care.

The facility was providing medical services since the Lautoka hospital was put on lockdown due to cases of COVID-19 recorded from within.

