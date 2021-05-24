Home

Ministry terminates 127 staff

Kreetika Kumar
September 28, 2021 3:45 pm
The Ministry of Education has so far terminated 127 staff due to unwillingness to vaccinate.

The Ministry of Education has so far terminated 127 staff due to unwillingness to vaccinate.

Minister, Premila Kumar says only 10 teachers provided the Ministry with an exemption certificate from the Ministry of Health.

Kumar has confirmed that as of Friday last week, 4,669 staff have been fully vaccinated and 8,524 staff have received their first jab.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds this means a total of 13,193 staff are now vaccinated.

Kumar says they are working with the Divisional and District Officers to obtain daily vaccination updates.

All teachers have been urged to receive both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by October end, so they can maintain their jobs.

This will also provide maximum protection from the deadly virus.

