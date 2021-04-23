Ministry targets bigger vaccination sites

The Ministry of Health is looking at bigger vaccination sites in order to better control the crowd, following the local transmission of the coronavirus.

The Ministry is strict with safety measures at vaccination venues and people are urged to practice social distancing and wear masks at all times.

COVID-19 Vaccination Taskforce Head, Dr Rachel Devi says Fijians need to register online before visiting the vaccination site to reduce crowding.

“We learnt a lot from the Vodafone Arena. Replicating the same thing in the other sites has been good because it helps us demarcate where individuals can go.”

Dr Devi says they have noted a high uptake of the COVID-19 jabs.

The vaccination campaign at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and Tilak High School in Lautoka is ongoing and will end once the vaccine stock finishes.

According to the Ministry, more doses are expected to reach Fiji soon.