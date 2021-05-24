Home

Ministry strengthens its quarantine operation

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 9:30 pm

A border health protection facility has been established in the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji compound in Namaka, Nadi.

This facility will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing quarantine operations.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says lapses in quarantine protocols present a risk globally during the pandemic and they are also setting up a container laboratory in Namaka which has the capacity to process around 500 tests per day.

Doctor Fong says the Ministry has a specific team led by Dr Sam Fullman who together with a smaller military and police team will provide the leadership needed to strengthen quarantine operations.

He adds they will also enforce additional measures to strengthen the quarantine operations.

“Establishing a slot management system with Fiji Airways so we can put a cap on our quarantine capacity to more manageable levels. Restricting international traveller entry to only fully vaccinated individuals (except in some emergency situations). Requirement that all quarantine personnel engaged in quarantine operations are fully vaccinated.”

Doctor Fong says they have increased the amount of CCTV support and oversight within the quarantine facility.

He says they also want to create a no-blame environment where the quarantine teams feel safe from discrimination for reporting any breaches or if feeling unwell.

