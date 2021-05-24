Home

Ministry shifts focus on addressing severe cases

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 24, 2021 2:35 pm

The Health Authorities are now turning their attention to addressing the severe impacts of the second wave of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they are in the mitigation phase, a point where one cannot control the spread of the virus therefore controlling the worst potential outcomes are prioritized.

Doctor Fong says the mitigation phase requires that the Ministry concentrates on severe cases.

“We will follow where the disease takes us. Why because the virus will only move as far as the COVID unsafe measures are moving.”

He adds the Ministry of Health is now preparing for the phase that has happened in America and the United Kingdom.

“Where clinicians need to work hard to two things. Firstly work hard so that they don’t have to stand means functioning in a full PPE kit. So that if they are face to face with a case they do not have to isolate. And we also want them to learn how to safely engage with measures required to treat a severe case.”

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says if the worst-case scenario comes to pass, public health facilities may not be able to cope.

This will deprive Fijians of receiving treatment for other non-COVID ailments and medical emergencies however Sahukhan says this can be avoided protocols are followed.

