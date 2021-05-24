Government unemployment applications closely vetted

The Ministry of Economy is closely scrutinizing some applications for the $360 Government Unemployment assistance.

Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says some of the applications they are reviewing include those that have applied more than once for the previous $50 and $90 assistance.

“As you know we had the $50 and the $90 and the announcements have been made regarding this. What we have done is that we are able to know exactly who those people are and they have also applied for the $360. A lot of them are eligible but rather than taking criminal action against them, what we’ve done is deducted that extra amount they got paid the last time from this $360.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum also says that those who haven’t received their jab but have submitted their application can still be eligible if they get their jab as soon as possible.