Ministry scales up screening

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 9, 2021 6:28 pm
Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong. [Source: Fijian Government]

More than 317,000 Fijians have been screened nationwide in the past two weeks.

The Ministry of Health this evening says while the speed and scale of screening is working well, screening once is not enough.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says communities that have been screened should expect to be screened again.

“That is necessary for us to give everyone the confidence that we are doing all we can to identify people who need to be isolated so they cannot spread the virus and where, if necessary, they can receive proper treatment.”

Dr Fong says that screening is just a snapshot, and a person who shows no symptoms or tested negative today can show symptoms or test positive tomorrow.

