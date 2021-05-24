Home

Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 5, 2021 12:39 pm
Fijians in Viti Levu who have been affected by the pandemic and are now engaged in commercial farming can access the Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s – ‘Na Noda Paraiminisita’ program.

Bainimarama says Fijians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and are now tilling the land for sustenance are encouraged to apply.

“$400 will be allocated to every successful recipient, which $250 be used to procure farming equipment while the other $50 to buy additional equipment or seedlings where necessary.”

The Prime Minister says the Agriculture Ministry is currently spearheading the initiative and they will only distribute seedlings that will best suit the soil type and weather of a particular place or where the farmer lives.

The assistance program opened on the 1st of this month and the application form can be retrieved from the Agriculture Ministry in Viti Levu.

