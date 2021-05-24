Ministry reviews Central Division containment border

With the rise of cases in the West, as well as increasing vaccination coverage, the Ministry of Health is now reviewing the purpose and utility of the Lami-Nausori Containment border entirely.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says any adjustments to this containment zone will depend on the number of vaccines provided to the communities, in addition to vaccination coverage for specific locations.

Doctor Fong says there are communities that will see higher flows of traffic once the containment zone border is lifted, particularly places along the Coral Coast highway that are stopover areas for people commuting between Suva and Lautoka.

Health teams will be surveying these areas to confirm what percentage of these communities have been vaccinated before it considers lifting the border.

He adds if there is not sufficient vaccine coverage, they are deploying the stock of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which has a shorter timeline for full immunization.

The Ministry is also considering a revision to the curfew hours which also hinges on vaccine coverage.

“The fact that we are considering these changes should not equate to complacency. This outbreak is far from over .Every technical factor shows the risk of transmission is extremely high across Viti Levu. We do not have a specific date for you today as to when the border will be lifted or when the curfew hours will change. But we know when those actions are taken they will be accompanied by more stringent enforcement of our existing health measures, particularly our blanket restriction on social gatherings.”

Dr Fong has warned that this announcement should not be taken as a sign to become complacent as social gathering restrictions remain in place and will be strictly implemented.

He adds the travel from Viti Levu to the North and to the maritime islands remains highly regulated with pre-departure and quarantine protocols in place.

The Permanent Secretary says there are no near-term plans to change the protocols around inter-island travel.

