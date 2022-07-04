MOH restricts visitation at hospitals

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry is now restricting visitors to hospitals as part of their proactive measures as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong confirms that hospitals are not closed, but visitations have been limited as they are bringing back stringent measures

He says they will ensure there is safe interaction between the health officials and the patients.

“There are a lot of patients testing positive for COVID but are not admitted for COVID, they admitted for something else, but they testing positive for COVID, so what we are worried about is that people might end up passing it to those who are more vulnerable.”

Doctor Fong says they are now working on ensuring that patients who are COVID positive are kept in separate wards.

He adds they are encouraging more hand sanitization and mask wearing to avoid transmission from one person to another.