Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 9, 2021 5:15 am

The Ministry of Health says preliminary evidence shows that the Omicron variant does not make people sicker than the Delta variant or other strain.

However, Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this data is in very early stages.

Dr Fong says this variant has been seen to infect people who are fully vaccinated and so far, the fully vaccinated cases have been generally mild or with no symptoms.

Scientists are finding it difficult to ascertain the seriousness of the latest variant which was first detected in South Africa.

Some experts are saying this could be a milder version of COVID-19 and could even help the world in the fight against the pandemic.

There have been no deaths reported due to the latest variant.

Meanwhile, five new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded of which three were reported on Tuesday and two in the 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

No COVID-19 was recorded by the Ministry in the latest update.

Our vaccination rate continues to increase progressively with 91.2 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.

