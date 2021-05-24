45 new infections recorded

The Ministry of Health has recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases of which 17 were reported on Thursday and 28 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says for the second wave, there have been 52,176 cases recorded, with 71% of the cases from the Central Division, 28% of the cases from the Western Division, and 1% of the cases from the Eastern and Northern Division.

The National seven-day rolling average is 21 daily cases calculated for 1st November 2021.

There was no death reported.

Doctor Fong says there have been 674 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 672 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April.

The Ministry is also having a logistical challenge in providing the support for testing during quarantine because of the large volume of social travelers that have inundated the repatriation program.

The Ministry is urging Fijians undergoing quarantine in the North to be patient as they continue with the protocols to protect the North while the vaccination program continues.