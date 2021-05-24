Ministry records 18 new cases of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 as at 8am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong confirms nine cases were recorded in the Central Division, three in the Western Division, one in the North, and five in the Eastern Division.

There have been no deaths in the last reporting period.

Meanwhile, the Ministry continues to advise Fijians to get their booster doses.

Doctor Fong says given the reduction in cases of climate-sensitive diseases, teams deployed to targeted areas have been instructed to report back to health facilities and begin targeted booster programs for vulnerable Fijians.

They will also target focus on 12 to 18-year-olds through the school vaccination program.

The Ministry is also close to opening an avenue to access paediatric doses of vaccines.