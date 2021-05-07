Ministry receives Reproductive Health kits

The Health Ministry has received Personal Protective Equipment, Reproductive Health kits and other medical supplies from the United Nations Population Fund Pacific.

The PPE will be used by sexual and reproductive health workers to ensure continuity of this healthcare during the COVID-19 response.

In addition to the PPE, UNFPA Pacific also supplied the Ministry with dignity kits for women and girls who require support with menstrual hygiene management, as well as dignity kits for women with disabilities.

The dignity kits have been customised and include items such as reusable pads, soap, a torch, and a whistle.

The sexual and reproductive health commodities being supplied by UNFPA include long-acting reversible methods of contraception, such as implants and intrauterine devices, injectable contraceptives, oral contraceptive pills, and emergency contraception.

These supplies will help ensure the people of Fiji continue to have access to a range of contraception methods and will contribute significantly to prevent unintended pregnancies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This initiative is funded under the Australian Government Regional Prepositioning Initiative Phase III for the Pacific.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the PPEs are vital for the frontlines and it is important to stockpile such critical items.