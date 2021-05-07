Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
41 arrests in Southern Division alone|Ministry receives Reproductive Health kits|Australia assists in testing of backlog swabs|Supermarkets buzzing in Suva after lockdown|Police officers provided psychological support|Tele-health project to be piloted at Lautoka Hospital|Buses to operate until 5pm|Stranded Moce students strive|Good Samaritan takes in stranded couple|Four new cases recorded, as total lockdown lifted|Suva and Nausori curfew lifted|Food ration distribution to continue|Relaxation for businesses in non-containment areas|It’s not a 30-day war: Dr Fong|More than 7,000 contacts under quarantine|Nadali cordoned off after four positive cases|Cases of community transmission likely|Decision to be made for Nadi and Lautoka containment area|Backlog of swab to be sent overseas|Individual travelled to Labasa in containment breach|Businesses must adopt COVID safe measures|China renders support to Fiji|Food registration ends, new protocols expected tonight|We provide verified information reiterates Doctor Fong|Woman claims she was chased out of her house|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ministry receives Reproductive Health kits

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 19, 2021 3:10 pm
[Source: Supplied]

The Health Ministry has received Personal Protective Equipment, Reproductive Health kits and other medical supplies from the United Nations Population Fund Pacific.

The PPE will be used by sexual and reproductive health workers to ensure continuity of this healthcare during the COVID-19 response.

In addition to the PPE, UNFPA Pacific also supplied the Ministry with dignity kits for women and girls who require support with menstrual hygiene management, as well as dignity kits for women with disabilities.

Article continues after advertisement

The dignity kits have been customised and include items such as reusable pads, soap, a torch, and a whistle.

The sexual and reproductive health commodities being supplied by UNFPA include long-acting reversible methods of contraception, such as implants and intrauterine devices, injectable contraceptives, oral contraceptive pills, and emergency contraception.

These supplies will help ensure the people of Fiji continue to have access to a range of contraception methods and will contribute significantly to prevent unintended pregnancies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This initiative is funded under the Australian Government Regional Prepositioning Initiative Phase III for the Pacific.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the PPEs are vital for the frontlines and it is important to stockpile such critical items.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.