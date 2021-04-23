Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No new case as Fiji continues to fight COVID-19|Restricted movement in Viti Levu from tomorrow|COVID-19 vaccination program to begin next week|Ministry receives extra 500 swabs for testing|Driver identified, hunt on for other passengers|Minimal to no bus services for Sunday|No entry without masks says SCC|Businesses not enforcing masks will be closed|Some West businesses taking drastic steps|COVID-19 testing ramped up|Capital city enforces strict measures|Ministry notes increase in export volume|Hundreds quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19|Cunningham family slept in Nasomo village|Workers in confinement areas to liaise with employers |Continue to expect more cases: Health Ministry|No national lockdown says Dr Fong|Samples collected from funeral attendees|Second round of vaccination starts today|FHEC suspends all face to face training |More than 148,000 downloads of the careFIJI App|Fiji records fifth consecutive day of COVID-19 cases|FCCC receives more complaints against traders|Suva City implements new procedures|Screening zone established in Nasomo Tavua|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ministry receives extra 500 swabs for testing

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 23, 2021 4:36 pm
[Source: Google]

More Fijians who attended the funeral at Tavakubu in Lautoka have been screened.

The Ministry of Health team has already screened around 300 Fijians out of the initial 500 who were present at the funeral in Tavakubu Lautoka.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says their team in Lautoka has given extra 500 swabs for testing.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says the funeral has been classified as a super spreader and the final number is unknown.

“I can only presume that as they spoke to the people they were able to find more and more and the denominator kept changing over time. That’s the nature of the super spreader event. The super spreader event means that is a super spreader you do not know what’s the final number you just keep on looking until you get no new cases for a long period then you will know yes I have controlled the super spreader event.”

Dr Fong also highlighted that Suva mobile screening starts tomorrow with all 50 households within the screening zone established in Cunningham.

He adds they have screened more than 2,000 Fijians in the West however that effort will be pressed ahead in the weekend.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says there are cases out there that need to be found.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.