Ministry receives extra 500 swabs for testing

More Fijians who attended the funeral at Tavakubu in Lautoka have been screened.

The Ministry of Health team has already screened around 300 Fijians out of the initial 500 who were present at the funeral in Tavakubu Lautoka.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says their team in Lautoka has given extra 500 swabs for testing.

Dr Fong says the funeral has been classified as a super spreader and the final number is unknown.

“I can only presume that as they spoke to the people they were able to find more and more and the denominator kept changing over time. That’s the nature of the super spreader event. The super spreader event means that is a super spreader you do not know what’s the final number you just keep on looking until you get no new cases for a long period then you will know yes I have controlled the super spreader event.”

Dr Fong also highlighted that Suva mobile screening starts tomorrow with all 50 households within the screening zone established in Cunningham.

He adds they have screened more than 2,000 Fijians in the West however that effort will be pressed ahead in the weekend.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says there are cases out there that need to be found.