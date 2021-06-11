Ministry receives complaints against frontliners

The Ministry of Health is concerned with some reports of impolite and inappropriate conduct by some of the frontline officials, including those administering vaccines.

The Ministry has apologised for any shortcomings or unprofessional lapses in the service delivery.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says they are constantly seeking to improve the services.

Doctor Fong says they will not allow any such incident to define the professionalism of the overall effort.

He adss It is their mission to offer the full protection of vaccines to every eligible individual in Fiji and they cannot allow that mission to be compromised by reports of unprofessional conduct.

Doctor Fong has urged the health officials to remain resolute in their purpose, professionalism, and patience in the service to the public.

He says the two-month battle against this outbreak has demanded great sacrifices from all frontliners and health officials, but it has also saved countless lives.

He says in the line of duty, they may encounter moments of frustration but has urged them to meet those moments with compassion.

The Permanent Secretary says to-date more than 250,000 people in Fiji have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and many more have been screened and tested.