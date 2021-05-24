Ministry ready to assist Fijians in maritime islands

The Head of Fiji’s Emergency Medical Assistance’s Team will be working closely with the Ministry of Transport on how best they can assist Fijians in the maritime islands during this pandemic.

Dr Luke Nasedra says it is critical that they are ready to provide immediate assistance and medical services to those on the islands when the need arises.

“With the current capability of the MV Veivueti, we can reach out to the maritime areas and we’ve shown that for the Field Hospital operations that we can help anywhere where the need is and the Ministry of Health and Government Shipping services support, we should be able to be there for the people of Fiji especially in the Maritime Division.”

He says their primary focus is to provide necessary medical services to areas of concern.

“The advantage of the medical boat MV Veivueti is that it is already equipped. We just have to load some other extra equipment for the staff and other consumables to take with the team.”

The Ministry of Health is working tirelessly to curb any possibility of COVID-19 transmission outside of Viti Levu and is trying to nip any emerging cases in the bud.

