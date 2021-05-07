Ministry prepares food rations

One hundred civil servants and 40 vehicles have been dedicated to distributing food ration packs in the Suva and Nausori lockdown areas.

Ministry of Economy Acting Permanent Secretary, Shiri Goundar says depending on the need, more resources will be mobilized.

Goundar confirmed to FBC News that the food ration helpline *161# is ready to go live at midday.

Those requesting rations need to provide their name, address and other details so they can be easily identified by delivery teams.

The PS says they have sufficient packs for distribution as this is a demand driven initiative.

Teams from the Ministry of Health, the disciplined forces, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Land Transport Authority and the Water Authority of Fiji are also assisting.