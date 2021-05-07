Home

Ministry prepares food rations

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 16, 2021 11:17 am

One hundred civil servants and 40 vehicles have been dedicated to distributing food ration packs in the Suva and Nausori lockdown areas.

Ministry of Economy Acting Permanent Secretary, Shiri Goundar says depending on the need, more resources will be mobilized.

Goundar confirmed to FBC News that the food ration helpline *161# is ready to go live at midday.

Article continues after advertisement

Those requesting rations need to provide their name, address and other details so they can be easily identified by delivery teams.

The PS says they have sufficient packs for distribution as this is a demand driven initiative.

Teams from the Ministry of Health, the disciplined forces, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Land Transport Authority and the Water Authority of Fiji are also assisting.

