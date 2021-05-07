Ministry of Health receives food pack assistance

The Ministry of Health received food ration packs yesterday that will help people in need during this difficult time.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they have been receiving outpouring support from organizations that keep helping those struggling during this pandemic.

The Ministry received 80 food pack assistance from China Railway 5 yesterday.

Dr Waqainabete says the assistance will be directed towards Fijians affected by the pandemic.

“The support that you have given us today will be very helpful in the work that we do especially for people who are affected by not being able to go to work, staying at home, and even those in isolation.”

China Railway Engineering Group General Manager, Jin Ming commended the work being carried out by the Ministry in trying to get the virus under control.

“This is only the first donation. Last but not least, the Ministry of Health is really doing good work for Fiji and we feel quite moved.”

The Ministry continues to emphasize the need to follow COVID-safe practices and make sure that simple things are followed such as downloading the careFIJI app, physical distancing, hand hygiene, encouraging people to have their own bubble and the need to work together to break the chain of COVID-19.