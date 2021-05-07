Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry prioritizes children’s safety|Police monitor people’s movement|Ministry of Health receives food pack assistance|AG meets Health Ministry on outsourcing of services|Sacrifice today, do not add to your mother’s bubble|Health Ministry tracking people after travel breach|Certain bus companies authorized to transport displaced Fijians|$2m paid out under COVID-19 assistance|Bainimarama sends well wishes to all mothers|Dr Fong disappointed at those abusing the travel window|Contact tracing for Raiwaqa case continues|Two men arrested for not wearing masks|Health Ministry cancels media conference|Minibuses not allowed to cross containment borders|Ministry warns teachers against breach of Code of Conduct|Officers deployed to assist in Western COVID-19 operation|Meeting underway to clarify movement between containment areas|Assistance application for Nadi and Lautoka closes today|Travel for displaced Fijians limited to private vehicle only|COVID-19 continues to rattle Viti Levu as seven new infections announced|Containment borders to open on Viti Levu for Fijians to return home|Lockdown is the last resort: Dr Fong|Raiwaqa Health Centre to re-open post decontamination|No COVID-19 testing outside containment zones|New local cases point wider transmission|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ministry of Health receives food pack assistance

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 9, 2021 12:50 pm
[Source: Ministry of Health]

The Ministry of Health received food ration packs yesterday that will help people in need during this difficult time.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they have been receiving outpouring support from organizations that keep helping those struggling during this pandemic.

The Ministry received 80 food pack assistance from China Railway 5 yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Waqainabete says the assistance will be directed towards Fijians affected by the pandemic.

“The support that you have given us today will be very helpful in the work that we do especially for people who are affected by not being able to go to work, staying at home, and even those in isolation.”

China Railway Engineering Group General Manager, Jin Ming commended the work being carried out by the Ministry in trying to get the virus under control.

“This is only the first donation. Last but not least, the Ministry of Health is really doing good work for Fiji and we feel quite moved.”

The Ministry continues to emphasize the need to follow COVID-safe practices and make sure that simple things are followed such as downloading the careFIJI app, physical distancing, hand hygiene, encouraging people to have their own bubble and the need to work together to break the chain of COVID-19.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.