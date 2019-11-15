Ministry of Health confirms 78 new cases in New Zealand

New Zealand has recorded 78 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours.

This includes 73 confirmed cases and five new probable cases.

New Zealand Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says the new cases bring the total number of confirmed or probable infections to 283.

There are 27 people who have recovered. Seven people are in hospital and are stable. None are in ICU.

Yesterday 2,417 tests were processed nationwide, taking the total number of tests to 12,683.

Most cases are still linked to overseas travel or to existing clusters of confirmed cases, such as Marist College in Auckland and the world conference in Queenstown.

