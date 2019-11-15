Ministry of Forestry to buy fallen trees from resource owners

Government through the Ministry of Forestry continues to discuss the purchase of fallen trees from resource owners following Tropical Cyclone Harold.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Forestry Osea Naiqamu while giving an update on efforts in the forestry sector to help address the impact of COVID-19 and natural disasters.

Naiqamu says in addition to assisting rebuilding homes, they are considering paying stumpage to the resource-owners, providing timber to build their homes, and trading any surplus timber.

“We have also extended assistance to Matuku, Vatulele and Ono-i-Lau through the provision of portable sawmills, training and capacity building to empower communities to salvage blown-over pine for their housing needs. Our intention is not to leave anyone behind.”

Naiqamu says that the Ministry of Forestry is also considering options to share the proceeds from timber sales with the resource owners.

He also highlighted that retailers have indicated their willingness to purchase the surplus timber from the islands adding that this means there should be enough timber available for our domestic needs and they could even consider exporting.