Ministry of Employment investigates 305 complaints

The Ministry of Employment is investigating 305 labour complaints lodged related to COVID-19.

Minister Parveen Kumar says these complaints include matters such as non-payment of statutory leave entitlements and other entitlements under the Employment Relations Act 2007.

Kumar says there’s a need to work together to find solutions which are fair while positioning our economy to be able to revert up as quickly as possible once the threat of coronavirus subsides.

He adds COVID-19 presents the biggest economic challenge in living history for Fijians.

The Minister says they have consulted with business people and employees throughout Fiji, and are aware that these are difficult times for all parties involved, particularly in travel-related industries.

