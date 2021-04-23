Home

Ministry notes high uptake of COVID-19 vaccine

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 5, 2021 12:45 pm
The vaccination campaign in Nadi

The Ministry of Health yesterday concluded the vaccination campaign in Suva.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they noted a high uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Fong says more doses is expected to reach Fiji soon therefore Fijians have been urged to register online, adding no Fijian is fully vaccinated and everyone must practice health protection measures until full immunity of the eligible population is achieved.

Article continues after advertisement

“We expect to roll out the remaining 20,000 doses through the West by the end of this week. The day we’re able to roll these vaccines out everywhere in Fiji into the arms of every eligible Fijian is the day that lockdowns like the ones we just endured here in Suva become all but unnecessary.”

The vaccination campaign at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and Tilak High School in Lautoka is currently underway and will end once the vaccine stock finishes.

