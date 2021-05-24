Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
126 new COVID-19 infections with another death recorded|Ministry launches COVID-19 dashboard|Additional isolation facilities needed in Lami and Nausori|NZ pledges more financial support in COVID fight|Six AUSMAT members on advisory capacity arriving tonight|Second dose vaccination starts in the North|FNPF clarifies delayed payment|Need normalcy, get vaccinated: PM|Tui Macuata urges compassion for returning Northerners|Vaccine can get outbreak under control|MOH identifies areas of interests|First Responders continue to lend a helping hand|Police record more alcohol related arrests|Cinema revenue drops|Ministry explores vaccine option for younger generation|Nearly 70 people in isolation at PSRU|COVID-19 Taskforce teams prepares for repatriation|Greater public health needs to be considered: Raj|Naitasiri residents commend frontliners at Sawani border|COVID-19 Taskforce teams prepares for repatriation|One more COVID death as Fiji records new daily toll|Vaccination roll out to be ramped up|Tudravu visits Police families in isolation|Telehealth services now available|Totogo Police Station to continue operation|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ministry launches COVID-19 dashboard

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 21, 2021 7:29 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Ministry of Health has launched a COVID-19 Dashboard, where active cases in Fiji can now be viewed online using an interactive GIS Dashboard.

The Dashboard will give the public an interactive map that provides information on active cases and their locations.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says an important part of their COVID-19 response is to use various technologies available.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds these technologies are of immense benefit to their organizing of information for planning, implementation and deployment of the resources.

He says one such technology is the use of geospatial information, which greatly assisted is team in organizing the information collected from the ground and presented in a map that could be understood by my team and those on the ground.

Doctor Fong says as long as users have an internet connection, they can navigate on the map to view the case spread at various locations across the country.

The OS adds it is anticipated that this dashboard will provide the public situational awareness of where the active cases are, and follow the relevant safety guidelines put in place by my Ministry to protect themselves and their families.


[Source: Fijian Government]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.