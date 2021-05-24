Ministry launches COVID-19 dashboard

The Ministry of Health has launched a COVID-19 Dashboard, where active cases in Fiji can now be viewed online using an interactive GIS Dashboard.

The Dashboard will give the public an interactive map that provides information on active cases and their locations.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says an important part of their COVID-19 response is to use various technologies available.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds these technologies are of immense benefit to their organizing of information for planning, implementation and deployment of the resources.

He says one such technology is the use of geospatial information, which greatly assisted is team in organizing the information collected from the ground and presented in a map that could be understood by my team and those on the ground.

Doctor Fong says as long as users have an internet connection, they can navigate on the map to view the case spread at various locations across the country.

The OS adds it is anticipated that this dashboard will provide the public situational awareness of where the active cases are, and follow the relevant safety guidelines put in place by my Ministry to protect themselves and their families.



[Source: Fijian Government]