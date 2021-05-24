Ministry keeps close watch on Kadavu

The Ministry of Health is keeping a close watch on the maritime islands, especially Kadavu.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they have prepared FEMAT tents which will be deployed for Kadavu if the need arises.

Doctor Fong says the FEMAT response to Kadavu will involve both public health and clinical teams.

“We have identified Kadavu, some other islands in the maritime and areas in the west. At the moment I don’t want to send the tent unless we make use of everything available on the ground.”

The deployment of the clinical team to Kadavu will include doctors and nurses from the clinical specialized fields of medicine and a laboratory team from the Fiji Centre for Disease Control.

Upon arrival in Kadavu, the team will boost the public health response on, case identification through contact tracing and screening.

The logistics teams will be setting up COVID wards and intermediate care facilities in readiness for patients with severe COVID-19 disease.

