Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Three new COVID infections recorded in North|Nine more COVID deaths recorded|Curfew hours brought forward for Labasa|Ministry keeps close watch on Kadavu|Wrong TINs submitted to by-pass system|Civil servants will be disciplined|FEMAT tents prepared for other deployments|Travel to Koro Island suspended|Resorts target local market|15 new infections recorded on Malolo Island|Suspect remanded for alleged murder|Homes cordoned off in Namara Settlement, Labasa|Students studying under pine trees|Tourism Fiji CEO welcomed by Radisson Blu staff|EFL staff donate towards COVID response|PM reaffirms Fiji’s support to India|WHO calls for global solidarity|MOH expects more cases out of Kadavu|Farmers excited for reopening of Sawani border|Dr Hawea being questioned for allegedly sharing misinformation on COVID-19|COVID cases confirmed on Malolo Island|Ministry in discussion with overseas experts|Shops warned for charging high fees|AG urges recipients to spend wisely|Health Ministry receives 56,000 vaccines|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ministry keeps close watch on Kadavu

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 5:25 am

The Ministry of Health is keeping a close watch on the maritime islands, especially Kadavu.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they have prepared FEMAT tents which will be deployed for Kadavu if the need arises.

Doctor Fong says the FEMAT response to Kadavu will involve both public health and clinical teams.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have identified Kadavu, some other islands in the maritime and areas in the west. At the moment I don’t want to send the tent unless we make use of everything available on the ground.”

The deployment of the clinical team to Kadavu will include doctors and nurses from the clinical specialized fields of medicine and a laboratory team from the Fiji Centre for Disease Control.

Upon arrival in Kadavu, the team will boost the public health response on, case identification through contact tracing and screening.

The logistics teams will be setting up COVID wards and intermediate care facilities in readiness for patients with severe COVID-19 disease.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.