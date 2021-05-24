Home

Ministry keeping a close eye on positive cases in the West

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 28, 2021 3:51 pm
Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu [Source: Fijian Government]

The Ministry of Health is keeping a close watch on the 3,545 positive patients in home isolation in the Western Division.

Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu says this follow-up exercise is being done through the care flow pathway that was established as part of the mitigation phase.

Through the pathway, patients are directed to a care plan at home and followed up through telehealth.

Dr Tudravu says the ministry considers different attributes to follow up with the patients and categorizes them.

“Attributes such as age and the presence of comorbidity issues. They are placed into categories of high moderate or low risk and the follow-up actions are tailored for the patients considering the risks.”

He reiterated that the health facilities in the Central and Western Divisions remain operational.

