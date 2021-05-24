Ministry in discussion with overseas experts

A team of health professionals from the United States will be working with specialists to advise on how best to care for COVID patients.

Head of FEMAT Dr. Luke Nasedra says they are in discussion with the team to ensure their expertise is used in the correct areas to benefit their whole operation.

Dr. Nasedra says the US Team will include doctors and paramedics, assisting in the retrieval of severe patients from their homes.

“They come with a lot of skills, knowledge, and experience. We need to put them in the right place so that we can get the benefit in the COVID response.”

Dr. Nasedra adds they also have expertise in data collection and management which will be beneficial for local health professionals.