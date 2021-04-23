Ministry identifies Makoi and Cunningham as priority areas

The Ministry of Health will conduct an intensive screening for 31,000 Fijians in an identified area in Makoi for the next few days.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says they will also be conducting an escalated swab testing to identify any possible transmitted case within the area.

“We are going to have a targeted screening in and around that particular house. There is a zone that they have marked between two bridges and I do know that there’s 31,000 living within that zone.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says the swab testing and screening are imperative in identifying any other possible cases that may have been transmitted by the seven in Makoi who tested positive today.

He also says that they are looking at Cunningham as a priority area.

“I’m told that the border is 15,000 and the specific area that I have discussed is sitting close to a couple of hundreds.”

The Ministry of Health will be doing more testing in the priority areas.

Fijians are urged to follow all COVID measures and abide with the advisories issued by the relevant authorities.