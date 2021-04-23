Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji announces more COVID-19 local infections|Soldiers are not to be blamed: Doctor Fong|Ministry identifies Makoi and Cunningham as priority areas|Dr. Fong warns against negligence|12 new cases of COVID-19|Ministry to tighten up measures within confinement zones|Nasareci church goers in Nadi urged to call 158|Public transport can’t cross containment zones|We have enough ventilators: Dr Fong|Ministry hopes to learn of the current virus variant|One active case moved closer to hospital|Test results from Australia expected soon|No new restrictions as yet says Health Ministry|Bus operators consider shutdown|Businesses investigated for price gouging|Villages implement lockdown|Getting fresh produce costly for vendors|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this evening|Police monitor peoples’ movement in containment zones|Private practitioners told to be humane|Bus driver expresses disappointment|Psychological support critical for those in isolation|Church calls on members to support the COVID-19 fight|PDF activates response plan|Political leaders call for united front in light of COVID situation|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ministry hopes to learn of the current virus variant

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 6:34 am

The Health Ministry says it is only practical to assume that the current local transmission of COVID cases may be a variant from India.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says this assumption is based on the first soldier who tested positive on April 18th who was handling a couple’s luggage who returned from India.

The sample obtained from the soldier, case 73, was sent to Australia to test for the variant of the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have all read about the variants that are in India. It is reasonable to make an assumption that this is the variant. We have acted from the very beginning that yes this is the (Indian) variant.”

Dr Fong says they are hoping to receive the test result of this case soon.

“We should be getting more details of those samples, I’m hoping that we will be getting that very soon, so I can discuss it more extensively in terms of what it means.”

Dr Fong says whether the variant is from India or not, it does not change their action plan.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.