Ministry formulates vaccination roll-out plan

The Ministry of health is formulating a strategic vaccination roll-out plan for Viti Levu.

This is being done as there is a need to take extreme caution against the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus.

The Ministry will make necessary announcements once it is safe to do so.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians are being urged to follow all national COVID-19 safe protocols that are in place to control the outbreak.

Ministry says people can continue to register online for the COVID-19 vaccines.

At this stage, the Ministry of Health’s priority is to vaccinate the high-risk population which include the frontline workers, persons with disability, people over 60 years of age and people with comorbidity issues.

The Ministry has reassured Fijians that all eligible individuals will be vaccinated in due course of time.

Fiji will continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccines in batches similar to the other countries.