Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Don’t peddle lies: Dr Waqainabete|Ministry explores vaccine options for children|Complaints filed against two doctors|No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree|Police to change approach to COVID operations|Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths|Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fijians eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation|Surgical team’s heroic effort saves life|NZ Doctor praises local medical workers|Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging|Market vendors urged to get vaccinated|New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|New infections and deaths continue to rise|Increasing COVID death worries MOH|Unemployment assistance applications open next week|FNPF unemployment assistance to reopen on Monday|COVID Strain remain unchanged despite new variants|More COVID deaths reported in the West|82.6% of target population receives first COVID-19 jab|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ministry explores vaccine options for children

36
August 5, 2021 4:23 pm

The Ministry of Health is working on importing COVID-19 vaccines for those below the age of 18, once it’s proven safe and effective against the virus.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they are working closely with the World Health Organization on this matter.

Fiji has recorded two deaths of individuals below the age of 18 due to COVID infections.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary says it is an absolute tragedy when the most vulnerable in the community, especially the babies, become victims of COVID-19.

“While we await these vaccines for the younger age group we also need to remind you that every time you vaccinate, you also help to protect those not eligible for vaccination – including our children.”

Vaccination Taskforce Head, Doctor Rachel Devi says they are looking at several options to keep the vulnerable group protected.

“Definitely we are exploring that. There is a number of regulatory authorities that have endorsed the use of certain vaccines for children below the age of 17.”

She adds they are seeking advice from WHO in terms of the safety aspect of the vaccine for children.

“As you know one of the important priorities for the government and the ministry is that we do not bring in any vaccines that are not tested and trialed and are proven unsafe.”

The Ministry has assured Fijians that there is enough vaccine in the country for the current eligible population.

It is expected that the Ministry will fully vaccinate Fiji’s targeted population by October.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.