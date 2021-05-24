Ministry explores vaccine options for children

The Ministry of Health is working on importing COVID-19 vaccines for those below the age of 18, once it’s proven safe and effective against the virus.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they are working closely with the World Health Organization on this matter.

Fiji has recorded two deaths of individuals below the age of 18 due to COVID infections.

The Permanent Secretary says it is an absolute tragedy when the most vulnerable in the community, especially the babies, become victims of COVID-19.

“While we await these vaccines for the younger age group we also need to remind you that every time you vaccinate, you also help to protect those not eligible for vaccination – including our children.”

Vaccination Taskforce Head, Doctor Rachel Devi says they are looking at several options to keep the vulnerable group protected.

“Definitely we are exploring that. There is a number of regulatory authorities that have endorsed the use of certain vaccines for children below the age of 17.”

She adds they are seeking advice from WHO in terms of the safety aspect of the vaccine for children.

“As you know one of the important priorities for the government and the ministry is that we do not bring in any vaccines that are not tested and trialed and are proven unsafe.”

The Ministry has assured Fijians that there is enough vaccine in the country for the current eligible population.

It is expected that the Ministry will fully vaccinate Fiji’s targeted population by October.

