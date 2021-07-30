Ministry explores potential of vaccinating pregnant women

Due to the escalating number of COVID-19 cases the Ministry of Health is exploring the potential of vaccinating pregnant women.

Vaccination Taskforce Head, Doctor Rachel Devi says the cases have reached the three hundred mark which poses more risk of severe diseases to the vulnerable groups.

Doctor Devi says they are seeking confirmation to vaccinate pregnant women to offer them a level of protection.

“Recent outcomes reveal that pregnant mothers can get vaccinated. Some have gone ahead and consented and gotten vaccinated.”

Dr Devi says the Ministry is confident that the vaccine is safe for lactating mothers.

“One of the reasons why we didn’t encourage pregnant women because there were not many studies and evidence that there is no harm to the babies but we know for breastfeeding mothers know it’s safe.”

Epidemiologist Fiona Russel says the antibodies pass through breast milk, providing hope that breastfed babies might have some level of protection.

