Ministry explores opportunities to resume industry operations

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 9, 2021 6:29 pm
Tax- free zone in Valelevu, Nasinu. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with other Ministries is exploring the possibility of when some industries may operate.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says they are working with industry partners on COVID-safe risk assessments.

This will reveal how industries can operate in carefully managed ways within containment areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“The careFIJI contact tracing app will be paramount to these operations. Every Fijian must install it and keep it running, every business should encourage its employees and customers to do so.”

Dr Fong reiterated that having the careFIJI app will be essential for the business continuation of these industries.

The Ministry will be making an announcement next week on how our containment protocols will cater for more COVID-safe essential business operations.

