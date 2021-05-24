Ministry endorses the use of AgRDT

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services recently started using the Antigen based Rapid Diagnostic Tests to increase its capacity.

The Test is to be used in specific circumstances for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection.

This has also increased the test turnaround time in high prevalence areas.

AgRDT is not recommended in areas where the prevalence of COVID-19 infection is low due to reduced accuracy.

The Ministry has endorsed the use of AgRDT that have been approved by the World Health Organization.

This test can be used in areas of Fiji where there is a high prevalence of the disease.

According to the Ministry only trained healthcare workers are to collect samples and conduct AgRDT.

The Ministry recommends that health workers who collect respiratory samples for AgRDT testing wear gloves, gowns, masks, and face shields or goggles to protect themselves.

All AgRDT testing results (positive and negative results) should be reported to the Ministry of Health.

Organizations that wish to import AgRDT kits into the country must apply for an import permit to the Fiji Medicinal Products Board for approval.

