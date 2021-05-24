Ministry diligently tracks COVID outbreak

The Health Ministry is not using the central division as the sole indicator to monitor the progress of the COVID outbreak.

It says the seven-day average of new cases per day is 156 cases or 176 per million population per day.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong has announced previously that daily case numbers in Suva-Nausori are currently not being referred to compartmentally when assessing the outbreak.

Dr Fong says the Ministry is closely monitoring other indicators such as test positivity, hospitalizations, and deaths to track the progress of the outbreak.

With the decrease in testing numbers, testing remains above the WHO recommended rate of 4 per 1,000 population per week.

He adds that they will be transitioning to community surveillance testing as severe disease numbers and positivity rates approach the containment phase levels.

