Ministry denies Rwanda contracted COVID-19 in Fiji

The Fijian Ministry of Health and Medical Services advises that there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fiji.

The Ministry has denied reports that a Rwanda national was confirmed as a case of COVID-19 after arriving in that country from Fiji.

It’s been confirmed by the World Health organization that the individual in question is a close contact of another confirmed case in Rwanda. He contracted COVID-19 from this person after he had already returned to Rwanda.

The Ministry says he did not get COVID-19 in Fiji, and there is no threat to Fiji from this case.

The Fijian Ministry of Health and Medical Services is urging the public to not share rumours and misinformation.