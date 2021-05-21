Ministry continues with aggressive screening

The Ministry of Health is assuring Fijians that medical and security forces who have tested positive are not part of the public health team directly.

According to the Ministry, they are not engaging with the public in the containment and community surveillance programs.

The Ministry continues to screen and test people in areas of known contamination as well as most vulnerable people.

The Ministry of Health yesterday screened 5,882 individuals in their stationary screening clinics and the mobile teams screened 10,436.

Screening and testing have been classified as critical tools for detecting cases of COVID and isolating infected persons to prevent further spread.