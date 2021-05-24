The number of COVID-19 cases in all Divisions is anticipated to continue to increase, demanding ongoing surveillance for early intervention to mitigate COVID-19 risks.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says their aim is to suppress ongoing community transmission to a level that will minimize hospitalization, severe illness, and deaths.

Doctor Fong says they are prioritizing the promotion of individual COVID safe measures, followed by setting-based measures.

The Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak using indicators such as daily case numbers, hospitalizations, test positivity, and deaths.

The Permanent Secretary says the current escalation of cases indicates the need for increased readiness and response levels for severe disease and hospitalization.