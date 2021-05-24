Ministry continues the process to normalize travel

All travel from Vanua Levu to the Central Division will not need a registration number nor a Ministry of Health pass as of today.

However, the Registration and pass process will be maintained with regard to travel from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they are continuing the process of normalizing movement between Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

At present, the movement is mediated by registration for a repatriation number and the issuance of a travel pass.

Doctor Fong says the team managing the travel to and from the North will continue to increase the number of travelers they can support to travel as the vaccination rates improve.

He adds this will ensure that the travel is documented for contact tracing and the travel caseload to the North team is kept manageable.

The Permanent Secretary says all these factors are important to both preventing and being able to contain the COVID-19 transmission in the North.

Given the increasing vaccination rates, daily traveling quotas to the North are being increased and we will be transitioning to self-monitored home quarantine.

91.8% of eligible Fijians in the North have received the first dose and 75.1% are now fully vaccinated.

