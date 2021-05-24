Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children

Home

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 9, 2021 11:15 pm

The Ministry of Health is at the advanced planning stage to begin the vaccination of children under 18 years.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they will begin with children between 16 and 18 years old.

Doctor Fong says this will involve a stringent process to ensure that parental or guardian consent is secured and online registration is encouraged prior to vaccination.

The required number of vials of vaccine have been put aside to ensure this target population between 16 and 18 can receive both doses.

He adds more stock is expected to continue the vaccination of eligible children less than 18 years old.

The Permanent Secretary says any decision on opening of schools will be contingent on how well this vaccination phase rolls out.

