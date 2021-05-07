Home

Ministry concludes vaccination drive in Vanua Levu

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 17, 2021 4:25 pm

The Ministry of Health has concluded the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the current batch for the targeted population in the Northern Division.

The vaccination drive in the North was carried out in Taveuni, Savusavu and Macuata in Vanua Levu.

A strategic vaccination roll-out plan is currently being formulated for Viti Levu.

This given the COVID-19 status quo and the need to take extreme caution against the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus.

The Ministry will make necessary announcements once it is safe to do so.

Fiji will continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccines in batches similar to other countries.

Fijians have been urged to follow all national COVID-19 safe protocols that are in place to control the outbreak and they can also register online.

The Ministry is prioritizing the vaccination of the high risk population which include the frontline workers, persons with disability and people over 60 years of age as they are easily susceptible to the virus.

