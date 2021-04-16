Ministry commends Wainitarawau family for coming forward

The Ministry of Health has commended the family in Wainitarawau settlement in Cunningham for coming forward to inform them that they attended the funeral in Tavakubu Lautoka over the weekend.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says the family came forward after their announcement on Tuesday.

He says the funeral is now the epicenter of these locally transmitted cases and they are treating it as a super spreader.

The fourth case, a 40- year- old woman of Wainitarawau settlement and her family are now in isolation at the Navua Hospital.

A screening zone has been activated in Wainitarawau settlement.

” The rules for the zone are simple: No one is allowed out. Those who live in this area are being allowed back in, but they must stay there. We are screening every Fijian in that zone, and we will keep the area contained for at least the next 14 days. The density of Fijians living within the settlement make this area particularly high-risk for the virus’s spread, so we aren’t taking any chances.”

Dr Fong says this is not the only family who came forward after the announcement.

They have also identified the drivers of the minibus and the taxi driver whom the ministry had been searching for.

” They came forward knowing they may have contracted the virus, and they did so because they care about their health, the health of those they love, and the health of their fellow Fijians. They have since been quarantined.”

Dr Fong says this is the level of cooperation they need from the public.