Ministry closes sites of interest

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 29, 2021 2:39 pm
The Labasa town during the curfew last night

Following the announcement of new cases in Labasa on Friday , the Ministry of Health has temporarily closed the sites of interest in Labasa Town.

Sites of interest include Shop & Save Supermarket, R.B.Patel Supermarket, Goodman Fielder, Ashok Transport Limited, R.C.Manubhai Ltd and Pinto Timberyard, Labasa.

These sites of interest were closed from 4pm, yesterday to allow for a thorough decontamination process.

Article continues after advertisement

This is part of the Health Ministry’s efforts to minimize local and community transmission of COVID-19.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

