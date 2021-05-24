Ministry closes sites of interest

Following the announcement of new cases in Labasa on Friday , the Ministry of Health has temporarily closed the sites of interest in Labasa Town.

Sites of interest include Shop & Save Supermarket, R.B.Patel Supermarket, Goodman Fielder, Ashok Transport Limited, R.C.Manubhai Ltd and Pinto Timberyard, Labasa.

These sites of interest were closed from 4pm, yesterday to allow for a thorough decontamination process.

This is part of the Health Ministry’s efforts to minimize local and community transmission of COVID-19.

