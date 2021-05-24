Home

Ministry closely monitoring Nabouwalu containment zone

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 20, 2021 9:05 pm

The Ministry of Health is keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 case in the Northern Division with day four tests for all primary contacts having returned negative except for two.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the two are primary contacts of the case reported from Nabouwalu and their results are pending.

The Ministry has also set up a health service at the Immaculate Junior Secondary School with health teams from Labasa Hospital travelling daily to Bua Nursing Station and Lekutu Health Centre to provide health services to the community outside the containment zone.

Dr Fong says activities that will be carried out inside the Nabouwalu containment zone includes three phases of screening and swabbing for the containment zone population.

He adds that they will also monitor daily symptoms checks and swabbing, conduct house to house COVID safe awareness program and also vaccinate the target population in containment zone area.

Over 1,000 swabs have also been collected for people outside the containment zone in the villages of Nasavu, Naviqiri, and Nawailevu.

Dr Fong says border controls at Nabouwalu and all other Northern ports have been reinforced.

