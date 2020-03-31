Home

COVID-19

No new confirmed COVID-19 cases for today

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 5, 2020 4:49 pm
The Health Ministry is calling out to all customers who attended an appointment at Jades MHCC and Supercuts Damodar level 2.[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that as of today, Fiji has not received any new cases of COVID-19.

Should there be any changes, the Government will advise the people of Fiji accordingly.

Yesterday Fiji had recorded 12 confirmed cases.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is also calling out to all customers who attended an appointment at Jade Hair & Beauty Salon & Tattoo at MHCC from 23rd March to the 26th March and Supercuts Damodar level 2 on the 23rd, 25th, or 30th March, or 1st Apr.

Fijians are being urged to call the Toll-free Helpline on 158 if you are one of these customers.

