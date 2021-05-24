Ministry calls for cooperation

The Ministry of Health states that the current epidemic will impact its testing capacity.

The Ministry says many countries are struggling with testing capacity and Fiji will be no different.

The Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they will continue to prioritize testing to prevent severe illness and death and to focus on transmission suppression where the risk of transmission is high.

He added that rapid antigen tests are very good at quickly detecting the people that need to be isolated.

Dr Fong says people should assume they have COVID and isolate them if they have symptoms and still test negative for COVID.

The Permanent Secretary is pleading for cooperation and support from community networks in formal and informal community settings as well as business settings, working in tandem with the Ministry to control this third wave.