Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with 2 deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|Vaccination is critical in protecting Fijians from this third wave|High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM|MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|Leave for medical staff in the North deferred|Third wave of COVID-19 in Fiji as cases increase|309 new cases and one death recorded|Fijians urged to remain vigilant|Substantial community transmission in Labasa|Changes made to pre-departure testing|Dr. Fong visits the North as cases surge|Indoor gatherings pose high risk|Facilities prepared for possible surge in cases|MoH considers reintroducing restrictions|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ministry calls for cooperation

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 4, 2022 6:40 am
The Ministry of Health states that the current epidemic will impact its testing capacity. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health states that the current epidemic will impact its testing capacity.

The Ministry says many countries are struggling with testing capacity and Fiji will be no different.

The Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they will continue to prioritize testing to prevent severe illness and death and to focus on transmission suppression where the risk of transmission is high.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that rapid antigen tests are very good at quickly detecting the people that need to be isolated.

Dr Fong says people should assume they have COVID and isolate them if they have symptoms and still test negative for COVID.

The Permanent Secretary is pleading for cooperation and support from community networks in formal and informal community settings as well as business settings, working in tandem with the Ministry to control this third wave.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.