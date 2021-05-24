Ministry beefs up vaccination campaign in the Lau Group

The Health Ministry has noted a change in response from over nine thousand Fijians in the Lau group who are now welcoming the vaccination campaign.

Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says over sixty percent of the targeted population on islands in the Northern part of the group have been vaccinated and more are expected to receive their first dose this week.

Dr. Waqainabete says the current enthusiasm from the people of Lau is in contrast with their initial hesitancy towards the jab.

“Also the good words that were being shared across by people from Lau, Yasawa, and Rotuma living in Viti Levu and Lomaiviti to the families have helped the program. There are still a few islands left.”

The Minister says those islands are Vatoa, Ogea, Namuka, Matuku, and Totoya which will be targeted this week.

“They were so keen to get vaccinated that they actually got into a fiberglass boat and travel across to get the vaccine. That got to show to some extent the desire of our people to get vaccinated.”

Dravuwalu, Totoya Village Headman, Semesa Lesi says villagers are highly anticipating their first dose.

“We are hoping that a team of health officials will be arriving home soon to carry out this vaccination program. We want to protect our families and help the nation move forward.”

Vaccination teams will be visiting other islands in the Lau, Lomaiviti, and Mamanuca Group, after completing various COVID-19 screenings, to avoid the risk of the virus from entering any island.